Nursultan Nazarbayev, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan meet
The parties highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, development of mutual benefit cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, widening of cultural ties.
On behalf of the country’s authorities, the Ambassador congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day wishing the country further successful development and prosperity.
«Kazakhstan is one of the key UAE’s partners in Central Asia. We also positively assess the achievement of the visa-free deal that will ease business ties and contribute to investment activities,» he said.
Notably, the Ambassador handed Nursultan Nazarbayev the Peace Carpet made within the Peace Carpet Initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.