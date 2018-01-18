Nursultan Nazarbayev to address UN Security Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan will address the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, January 18, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov told Kazinform correspondent that the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures". As part of its UN Security Council's Presidency, Kazakhstan presented the concept of this event which was supported by all Council's Member States. It is based on two documents developed by President Nazarbayev "Manifesto: the world, the 21st century" and "Kazakhstan's concept and vision for sustaining global partnerships for a secure, just and prosperous world" of 6 January 2017.



"The overarching goal is to find political resolutions to regional conflicts involving weapons of mass destruction, wherein non-proliferation confidence-building measures would go hand-in-hand with other political confidence-building measures," Minister Abdrakhmanov elaborated.



The gathering, according the minister, will focus attention on key problems of non-proliferation, but this time through the lens of strengthening confidence-building measures. Minister Abdrakhmanov said Kazakhstan expects that the meeting will help frame recommendations based on the interdependence of three topics - "conflict prevention", "non-proliferation" and "confidence-building measures".



The gathering will help to universalize international treaties a means of strengthening confidence-building measures in the context of non-proliferation, the minister stressed. In his words, those include the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the Biological Weapons Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention and more.