Nursultan Nazarbayev to chair 27th People's Assembly of Kazakhstan session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today First President - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev will chair the 27th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The session will be dedicated to the ‘Formula of peace and reconciliation: social unity and modernization'.



Over 1 500 people are expected to participate in the session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, including members of the Assembly, chairpersons of ethnic and cultural associations, heads of political parties and religious associations, scientists, public figures and more.



Earlier it was reported that the extended session of the Council of the People's Assembly had been held in the Kazakh capital. It focused mainly on the preparations and holding of the 27th session.



In 2020 the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will mark its 20th anniversary.