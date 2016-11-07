Nursultan Nazarbayev to meet with Japanese business elite

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is planning to hold a meeting with Japanese business elite during his official visit to Tokyo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Following his negotiations with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Nazarbayev told media that economy and mutual trade remain the main locomotives of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. The Kazakh leader added that the sides paid utmost attention to that issue during the high-level talks.



"Kazakhstan is the largest trade and economic partner of Japan in Central Asia. Two-way trade currently totals only $1.5 billion. We will consistently expand the horizons of our interaction, particularly but not exclusively in technologies, agriculture, nuclear energy, car industry and metallurgy. The session of the joint intergovernmental commission has been held today. Tomorrow I will meet with Japanese business elite. We will discuss our economic ties in more details," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.