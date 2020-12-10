Nursultan Nazarbayev to partake in 5th Congress of Jas Otan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the 5th Congress of Jas Otan, Kazinform reports.

Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai took to his Twitter to announce the former’s participation in the upcoming Congress of the young wind of the Nur Otan Party, Jas Otan.

According to Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev who happens to be the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party will take part in the 5th Congress of Jas Otan on December 11.