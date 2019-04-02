Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay a visit to his birthplace

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to pay a visit to his birthplace, Shamalgan village in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

This morning locals have gathered next to the Atameken Historic and Cultural Center to greet the First President of the Country in the region.



During the visit the Leader of the Nation is expected to meet with the residents of Shamalgan village.



Earlier it was reported that in late March Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Almaty city. Upon arrival he was greeted by a crowd of young people at the airport.



Afterwards, Nursultan Nazarbayev held a number of meetings in the presidential residence in Almaty.