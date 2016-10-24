Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay official visit to Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZIFORM - Akorda press-service has announced the upcoming events with participation of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

On October 24-25 the President is to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the visit Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet and negotiate with a number of officials and business representatives.

In particular the President will meet with King Salman ben Andel Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Muhammed ben Naif Al Saud, Deputy Crown Prince, second Deputy Prime Minister-Defense Minister Muhammed ben Salman and newly appointed President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar ben Muhammad Hadjar.