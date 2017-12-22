  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev told about infrastructure construction prospects

    20:36, 22 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview with Kazakh media, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted Kazakhstan's transit and logistics potential, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "Answering a question about the prospects for the development of infrastructure construction in Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev greatly emphasized the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan," the press service said.

    The interview will air on TV channels of Kazakhstan on December 25.

     

