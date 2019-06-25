Nursultan Nazarbayev urges Kazakhstanis to help those affected by Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev urged all Kazakhstanis not to stand idle in the face of Arys tragedy, his spokesman Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reports.

The First President and the staff of his office will donate one-day salary to those affected by the tragic events in the town of Arys.



"These days all Kazakhstanis share the grief of Arys residents. Nursultan Nazarbayev is deeply concerned with the fate of the people affected by the recent incident in Arys," Ukibai tweeted.