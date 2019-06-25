  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev urges Kazakhstanis to help those affected by Arys tragedy

    18:35, 25 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev urged all Kazakhstanis not to stand idle in the face of Arys tragedy, his spokesman Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    The First President and the staff of his office will donate one-day salary to those affected by the tragic events in the town of Arys.

    "These days all Kazakhstanis share the grief of Arys residents. Nursultan Nazarbayev is deeply concerned with the fate of the people affected by the recent incident in Arys," Ukibai tweeted.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Arys explosion President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!