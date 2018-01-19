Nursultan Nazarbayev urges to create nuclear-weapons-free zone in Middle East

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the world to pursue the efforts in creating a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Middle East at the UN Security Council meeting in New York today, Kazinform reports. The meeting was themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD): confidence-building measures".

"Confidence-building measures are more relevant than ever before for the Middle East where tragic events are currently unfolding. The conflict in Syria is reverberating with negative implications far beyond the region. Here it is important to note that it is specifically mutual trust that has constituted a basis for the dialogue at the Astana platform which is contributing to the extent that it can to the Syrian peace settlement process whilst shoring up the Geneva negotiations. Seven such talks were held in Astana and as participants have stated these were all successful and helped to address the issues," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Speaking of one of the most effective measures in combating the proliferation of WMDs the Kazakh President named the establishment of the nuclear-weapons-free zones. This too constitutes a form of collective trust taking shape. This was done in Central Asia. It is important to pursue the efforts in creating a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Middle East. Stakeholders should resume their efforts and hope that the persistent differences among some counties will be surmounted.



"Presently, there is a risk of a new wave of an arms race with the use of scientific achievements. In this regard, the international community should strengthen control over the creation and proliferation of new military and information technologies. I believe that confidence-building measures are also necessary in forging common approaches towards prevention of the militarization of outer space," Nazarbayev underscored.



He reminded that many conflicts can be prevented and effectively settled only provided there will be mutual understanding and mutual trust amongst the world's nuclear powers. According to President Nazarbayev, they bear the greatest responsibility before humankind to prevent a nuclear disaster.



"Largest nuclear powers in particular should stand at the forefront of the struggle for a nuclear-weapon-free world and lead by example in WMD reduction. However, this does not mean that other countries should stand aside as if little depends upon them. On the other hand, if the great nuclear powers state that they will remain nuclear powers and strengthen their capacity and if others are prevented from doing so, then, I believe this will backfire. In this regard, we must work together," the Kazakh President told participants of the meeting.



Wrapping up his remarks, President Nazarbayev said that a special role and a historic mission lies with the UN Security Council in terms of achieving a safer world, a more equitable world order based upon the rule of international law.