Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Ayala children's rehabilitation centre

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Ayala children's rehabilitation centre in Aktobe, Akorda press service reports.

The President got familiarized with social-psychological and medical rehabilitation programs for children with cerebral palsy, autism, neuro-orthopedic pathologies, including present-day specialized technologies and standards.



The President was briefed on results of realization of the Bakytty Bala regional project. A special kindergarten for children with special needs, psychological, medical and pedagogic consultation, a children's recreational camp, etc., were opened there under the program.



The centre was built under the corporate social responsibility and is equipped with modern equipment made in Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland and Russia.