Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Batyr Babalar memorial in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Batyr Babalar memorial complex in Almaty region today, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

Paying a working visit to Almaty city and Almaty region, the President went to see Batyr Babalar memorial complex situated in Raiymbek rural area of Karasay district.

Nursultan Nazarbayev inspected the monuments which show the history of Kazakhstan from the Saka culture to the establishment of the Alash Orda government. The central part of the memorial is dedicated to the Kazakh batyrs (knights).

Besides, the Head of State saw a portrait gallery of the famous historical figures who bravely fought for the independence of the Motherland.

The President of Kazakhstan also met with prominent members of the Karasay district community to discuss the current issues regarding the socio-economic situation in the region and the prospects for Almaty region development.