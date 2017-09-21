Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Foundation of the First President in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Akorda press service reports.

Executive Director of the Foundation Kanat Dzhumabayev reported to the President on the activities of the Foundation for the 8 months of 2017, the projects implemented, as well as the plans for its further development.

"Since 2017, we have restructured the work of the Foundation in many ways. The "Smart Zholy" and "Method PRO" projects were developed and implemented in accordance with the "Digital Kazakhstan" program. The projects unique feature is that they link many talented beginner programmers all over Kazakhstan with consumers of the final product, large domestic and foreign companies. The Foundation plans to continue to support IT professionals," he said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also told about the projects and prospects of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Foundation. In particular, the director of the Institute Yerzhan Saltybayev reported on one of the key directions of its activities, the development of the Astana Club, a unique Eurasian expert-analytical platform.

In turn, President Nazarbayev stressed the need for strengthening of the Institute.

"The Institute should not be limited to the existing framework. It is necessary to enter the international level and provide an all-round coverage of meetings with the world's leading scientists," said the Head of State.

He also dwelled on the conceptual basis of the Foundation's activities.

"We must clearly maintain the general line of the Foundation, which is to promote Kazakhstan at the global level, improve the country's image, support the country's talented youth and effectively interact with the expert community. Combating nuclear weapons proliferation should also become an important area of its work," Kazakh President said.