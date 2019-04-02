  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits health and fitness centre under construction

    14:54, 02 April 2019
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the health and fitness centre under construction in Shamalgan, Almaty region.

    Nazarbayev got familiarized with the construction progress of the health and fitness centre. It is called to promote mass sports in the region. It will accommodate a workout room, a boxing gym, a swimming pool, a tennis court and other sports infrastructure.

