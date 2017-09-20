Nursultan Nazarbayev visits his birthplace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected the progress of a museum construction in Karasay district, Almaty region, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State highlighted the museum would show all the key milestones of the country's independence, including the construction of the new capital of Kazakhstan - Astana.

Near the museum, there will be a bas-relief picture depicting all the historic periods of the Independent Kazakhstan development. It is planned to plant a flagpost with the national flag in the center of the exposition.





Also, as part of the working visit to Almaty city and Almaty region, Nursultan Nazarbayev went to Shemolgan village and met with his fellow villagers in informal surroundings.

The museum construction costs are covered by an individual person. It was scheduled that the construction will be completed before December 1, 2017.