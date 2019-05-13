Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Int’l Green Technologies & Investments Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the International Green Technologies & Investments (IGTIC) in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, information on the main lines of the center's work in developing a green economy and ensuring environmental safety was presented to the First President of Kazakhstan.



Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was given a presentation of a digital platform that combines information about the potential of wind, solar, hydro and geothermal resources, the location of landfills of solid waste and biomass.



Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the need for ensuring environmental safety and developing renewable energy sources in the country.





Yelbasy put emphasis upon the matters of introducing advanced solid-waste recycling technologies and attracting investors to that sector.



The First President of Kazakhstan also got familiar with a number of projects and promising developments in the field of renewable energy sources being implemented by Kazakhstani universities.

The International Green Technologies & Investments Center (IGTIC) was established in April 2018 at the premises of the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.