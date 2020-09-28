  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new facilities in Turkestan city

    14:02, 28 September 2020
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a number of facilities during his trip to the city of Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai.

    Ukibai tweeted that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had visited the Turkestan Arena stadium and a multi-purpose Congress Hall build to host concerts, theatrical performances as well as other events.

    While in the city, the First President also paid a visit to Rixos Turkistan Hotel which will be an important part of the tourist infrastructure of the city. The world-class hotel has been constructed at the expense of a domestic investor.


