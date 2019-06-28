  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new mosque Kazakh capital

    13:49, 28 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to a new mosque located in Saryarka district of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Leader of the Nation.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative to construct the mosque in the part of the city population of which exceeds 380,000 people.

    Private investors channeled funds into the construction of the mosque decorated with traditional ornaments and decorative elements. The total area of the mosque totals over 2,000 square meters.

