Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Nur Otan candidate's headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the republican election campaign headquarters of the Nur Otan Party's candidate, the press service of the Leader of the Nation reports.

The Leader of the Nation met with the headquarters members and held a telephone conference with the heads of regional headquarters.



"There are seven candidates for presidency which evidences that there is a political competition in the country. Candidates represent interests of various social groups and associations. Each candidate proposed the program for further development of the country and society," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Leader of the Nation noted that all candidates enjoy equal rights for election campaigning.



Republican and regional headquarters reported on their activities. The Nur Otan Party Chairman stressed the need to maintain the campaigning momentum.



The Leader of the Nation highlighted the need to strengthen interethnic consent, consistent realization of the country's strategic course.





The First President of Kazakhstan was also briefed on implementation of state programs for infrastructure development, housing construction in the regions, disadvantaged groups support measures and job creation.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the great significance of the current political processes taking place in the country urging Kazakhstanis to actively take part in the elections ahead.