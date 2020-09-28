  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Uly Dala Yeli Centre in Turkestan

    19:20, 28 September 2020
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Uly Dala Yeli Centre in Turkestan and got acquainted with the Great Steppe Metallurgy, Kazakhstan is the cradle of the Turkic world exposition halls, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Besides, the Elbasy surveyed the Kazakh Khanate, Great Steppe city culture, Kazakhstan is the land of apples and tulips thematic halls.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy arrived in Turkestan and visited a number of new objects in the city.


    Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
