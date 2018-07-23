  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin discuss upcoming meeting

    16:29, 23 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites Akorda's press service.

    During the conversation, the Heads of State discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional and international agenda.

    The Presidents also considered the schedule of the forthcoming meetings, including within the framework of the Fifth Caspian Summit to be held in Aktau on August 12.

    The telephone conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

     

