Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

The interlocutors exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also discussed measures taken in Kazakhstan and Russia to combat the coronavirus pandemic, its impact on the economic development of the states.

The parties noted the importance of developing coordinated international measures aimed at defeating the global coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible and overcoming the current economic crisis.

At the end of the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of further strengthening political, economic and humanitarian ties between the two countries.