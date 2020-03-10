  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

    22:59, 10 March 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin met. The details of the meeting are to follow on Elbasy.kz,» Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

    Earlier it was reported that the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy had arrived in Russia. During the visit Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to attend an exhibition themed Nursultan Nazarbayev is the architect of Eurasian integration at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

