Nursultan Nazarbayev: We are a happy generation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the Kazakh people on the Astana Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our task is to preserve our world and our unity and to win. Only to win, only forward, to win in a competitive struggle. And the implementation of all our programs, which I signed and announced to our people will facilitate this process. We are working on this, the unity of the people will allow us to continue to gain the respect of the entire world community, to move Kazakhstan forward, to make our peoples happier. I wish all of us well-being, unity, trust, tolerance and a good future for us and for our children and grandchildren. Happy holidays everyone", the President said.

The Head of State also stressed that we are living in a wonderful time when there are no wars or repressions. Elbasy also reminded to whom we owe this.

"We are a happy generation that unlike our ancestors have not seen the First or Second World War, repressions and famine. And probably we sometimes think that it was always like this. But it was not. And our happy generation lives under the peaceful sky thanks to the victory of our fathers who gave it us," he added.

It should be reminded that today the Head of State took part in the solemn ceremony of raising the National Flag.