Nursultan Nazarbayev: We will continue the fight against nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Making a speech at the Peace Wall memorial unveiling ceremony in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called to continue the fight for nuclear disarmament in the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have gathered today to mark the Day of the fight against nuclear weapons. All of mankind, all peoples, all governments should be interested in destroying nuclear weapons on the Earth, the threat that faces humanity on our planet. Kazakhstan is the leader of this movement, we are recognized as such. Therefore, the UN established this day as the day of action against nuclear weapons," the Head of State pointed out.

According to him, it is symbolic that the landmark memorial, which will become Astana's tourist attraction, is unveiled this day.

"The word 'beibitshilik' ('peace') is translated into all languages. The history of the closure of the test site, our fight against nuclear weapons is depicted here. Since then, in addition to closing the test site, Kazakhstan has also abandoned the fourth nuclear arsenal we had. In that way, we establish the trust of the whole world. Thus, we continue this war within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Congress of World and Traditional Religions, and other forums, which meet in our capital Astana," the Leader of the Nation emphasized.

The Head of State thanked the representatives of Aktobe region, who presented this memorial in honor of Day of the Capital.

Concluding his speech, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Astana citizens and guests and the entire nation of Kazakhstan on the unveiling of the monument and on upcoming Constitution Day.

"I wish solid health, happiness, and success in life to all of you," the President said.

It is to be recalled that the Peace Wall memorial unveiling ceremony has been held today in Astana. It is located in the Independence Square near the Qazaq Eli Monument. The designers said that the project is based on the idea of the antinuclear manifesto of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "The World. The 21st Century".