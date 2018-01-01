Nursultan Nazarbayev wishes Kazakhstanis Happy New Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated all Kazakhstanis on New Year 2018, Kazinform reports.

"Dear compatriots, it is with joy that we welcome the new year in our big home - the Republic of Kazakhstan. This holiday gives us an opportunity to spend quality time with our families, friends and colleagues. Today everyone sums up results of the outgoing year, makes wishes and plans for the future. These moments will go down in history of 2017. It was an eventful, dynamic and bright year," President Nazarbayev said in his congratulatory address.



Every family in Kazakhstan had its moments of joy that will be remembered forever. "We were filled with excitement and delight during the Winter Universiade in Almaty. We saw the future in the pavilions of the International exhibition EXPO-2017 that lifted Kazakhstan's prestige and knowledge to a higher level. It will be remembered by Kazakhstanis and go down in our history. Kazakhstan gained more global recognition and respect. Our efforts at the UN Security Council and within the framework of the Astana process contributed to strengthening of peace and settlement of the Syrian crisis," the Head of State noted.



"Kazakhstan achieved an important historical milestone with the birth of its 18 millionth citizen. This is a historically important event demonstrating the successful development of independent Kazakhstan. In the outgoing year we did everything to achieve positive changes in all spheres of live of our citizens. As you know, the constitutional reform increased the role of the Government and the Parliament, new industrial projects were launched, the transitional potential and digitalization of the country gained momentum. Pensions and other social payments were raised. Those are tangible achievements for the country," President Nazarbayev stressed.



The Head of State thanked all Kazakhstanis for manifesting unity, accord, energy and labor. "Only through joint efforts we can achieve new heights. Dear Kazakhstanis, we will continue on the path of changes that will help us build prosperous Kazakhstan in the coming year. The "Astana" International Financial Center will start its work in the Kazakh capital city. The 20th anniversary of our beautiful capital, the main symbol of our achievements and victories, will become another milestone," the Kazakh leader added.



"Dear friends, the new 2018 will knock on our doors very soon. Let the coming year be peaceful, kind and prosperous for every Kazakhstani family. Please accept my heartfelt wishes of happiness and wellbeing. Happy New Year!" said Nursultan Nazarbayev, extending his New Year wishes to Kazakhstanis.



