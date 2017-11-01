  • kz
    Nursultanov to fight unbeaten KO artist from the U.S.

    13:56, 01 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Name of the future opponent of Kazakhstan's boxer Meiirim Nursultanov (4-0, 3 KOs) in November 25 fight has been revealed, according to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh boxer will face 26-year-old American Eric Moon (7-0, 6 KOs). It will be a six-round middleweight fight.

    The boxing night will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main event will be the Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy fight.

     

     

