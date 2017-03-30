Nurtely Baiteliev elected Chairman of KASE's Committee on Foreign Currency Market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following a decision of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Committee on Foreign Currency Market on March 24, 2017, Nurtely Baiteliev, head of Treasury Division of Treasury and ALM Department of Eurasian Bank, was elected the Chairman of the Committee, KAZINFORM has learnt from KASE official website.

Asyl Dautbaev, director of Treasury Line of ForteBank, was elected the person substituting the Committee Chairman in case of his absence or emergence of a conflict of interests.

Data on the composition of the Committee on Foreign Currency Market are available on KASE website -http://www.kase.kz/en/authorities