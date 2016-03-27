NW China cargo train connects with Kazakhstan

XI'AN. KAZINFORM - A cargo train arrived at northwest China's Xi'an city on Saturday, carrying 2,000 tonnes of organic cooking oil imported from Kazakhstan.

The Chang'an Train, loaded with 1,000 tonnes of sunflower seed oil and 1,000 tonnes of rapeseed oil, set off from Almaty of Kazakhstan on Monday. The journey is the first regular cargo service between Kazakhstan and China, Xinhua reports.

The train started to run between Xi'an and Almaty at the end of 2013, carrying cargo from China to central Asia, but previously was empty or carried few goods on its return. It usually takes six days to complete the 3,860-km journey. So far, the train has transported a total of more than 280,000 tonnes of goods to central Asia with a gross export value of about 290 million U.S. dollars.