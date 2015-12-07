NY students attended presentation on EXPO-2017

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the Independence Day, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York organized a presentation on history of Kazakhstan and EXPO-2017. The event was held jointly with the Columbia University.

Welcoming the guests, Consul General R.Esbulatova thanked them for attending the presentation. She told about the celebration of the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the course of preparation of Kazakhstan for the EXPO-2017.

Those participating in the presentation were faculty and student of the Columbia University, friends of Kazakhstan and representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora living in New York.