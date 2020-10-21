NYC on way to tourism revival with newly-created branch, concerted efforts

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM As the largest city of the United States, New York is making multi-facet efforts to revive its tourism industry from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its overall endeavor has been carried out smoothly, according to an official organization of the city.

NYC & Company, the destination marketing and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York, is working for the city's re-emergence by re-imagining its future through the newly-established Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, said a statement on its website, Xinhua reports.

«The coalition will engage, mobilize and champion all sectors of our visitor economy. Together, we will lead recovery efforts and revitalize New York City,» it said.

Its plan has three phases: RISE for late spring, RENEW for summer and RECOVER for late summer-fall, said the coalition which was launched in May 2020 to bring together all sectors of the visitor economy to drive and aid the city's recovery.

Its plan consists of six parts, including to show New Yorkers and those in the greater metropolitan region the way forward to safely reconnect with the city they love through neighborhood exploration and stay-cations, to remind the world that New York City is not only the greatest city in the world but also a safe place to visit from a public health perspective, and to get visitors excited to travel to New York City again.

The plan will also try to restore confidence among meeting and event organizers to choose NYC so a foundation of business is secured for the future, and to reinforce NYC as one of the world's most diverse, inclusive and welcoming cities.

The sixth and final part of the plan is to «help put NYC's more than 403,000 tourism and hospitality employees back to work.»

In the past months of the pandemic, one of the coalition's achievements was to support Asian/Asian American neighborhoods such as Chinatown and Flushing as they were the first to be impacted by the pandemic, and the coalition later expanded its work when the scale of the crisis became clear, according to the statement.