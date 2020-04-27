  • kz
    NZ has won 'battle' against community COVID-19 transmission: PM Ardern

    21:40, 27 April 2020
    WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - New Zealand has won the «battle» against community transmission of COVID-19, its prime minister said Monday as the country prepared to ease social and economic restrictions.

    «There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand – we have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way,» Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.

    Source: EFE


    World News Coronavirus
