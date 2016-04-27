O. De La Hoya: As a promoter I need to make Golovkin-Canelo fight really big

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Saul Alvarez, formerly famous boxer, Oscar De La Hoya commented on the possibility of the Alvarez-Golovkin fight, Sports.kz informs.

"Look, Golovkin will use any opportunity to lure Canelo into his trap. But I am a professional in this business, I am a veteran. I saw these things before," De La Hoya said to ESPN Deportes.

"This is my job as a promoter to make sure that the Golovkin-Canelo fight is as big as it can possibly be. It needs to be as big as the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. You probably want to ask me if it is going to take three or four years in this case. No, it is not. This fight will happen earlier, but not now," the promoter of Saul Alvarez said.