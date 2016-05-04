O. De La Hoya: First Khan, then we can talk about Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Saul Alvarez shares the opinion of Amir Khan that the potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo can be discussed after the Alvarez-Khan fight on May 7, Sports.kz informs.

"Obviously, we have questions about when the fight takes place but not if it takes place. This is the fight that I want myself as a promoter. Moreover, the entire world wants to see it. However, as a promoter I want this fight to be the biggest fight in the history of this sport to attract the fans we lost after the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. We can say this fight will happen at the right time and we are getting closer to that moment. However, now we have to think about the Khan fight, and then think about Golovkin," World Boxing News cites Oscar De La Hoya.