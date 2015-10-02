O. De La Hoya: Lemieux fight presents the most serious test for GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De Hoya expressed his opinion that the fight against IBF champion David Lemieux will be the most serious test for Gennady Golovkin in his career. The fight is scheduled for October 17, Sports.kz informs.

"Lemieux seems to be a very fast and strong opponent. I think this fight will be the most serious test for GGG in his career. We will all see if he can pass it," BoxingScene.com cites Oscar De La Hoya.