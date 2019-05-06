OANA president condemns rocket attack on Anadolu Agency office in Gaza

BAKU. KAZINFORM The president of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) has condemned an Israeli attack on Anadolu Agency office in the Gaza Strip, AZERTAC reports.

In a message to the chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of Anadolu Agency Senol Kazanci, OANA president Aslan Aslanov expressed his regret over the incident, saying any attacks on media representatives and the freedom of speech and information are unacceptable. He said efforts to restrict the activities of media and journalists pose a threat to the freedom of speech and expression and run contrary to international legal norms.

In response to strikes from Gaza, Israel launched rocket attacks on the strip. Israeli warplanes hit the building where Anadolu Agency's office in Gaza is located. The building was completely destroyed.

Founded on the initiative of UNESCO in 1961, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies includes 44 news agencies from 35 countries. AZERTAC assumed the presidency of the organization in 2016.