Oasis irrigation in the spotlight of the UN Pavilion at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Nations Organization has unveiled its pavilion at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

UN Commissioner-General in EXPO-2017 Cihan Sultanoğlu talked briefly about some of the inventions the organization developed for regions that have the same climatic parameters as Kazakhstan.



Ms Cihan Sultanoğlu stressed that the problems of the future energy are relevant for the upcoming generations. In her words, the UN showcases at its pavilion kinetic sand children can play with and learn a lot, a reduced copy of a greenhouse situated in the zone of green energy "Arnasai" and a project on oasis irrigation.



The UN Commissioner-General in EXPO-2017 believes that Kazakhstan is one of the leading countries in terms of energy efficiency, promotion of green energy and access to renewable energy sources. According to her, Kazakhstan has become somewhat a platform to attract scientific community and experts who can share their experience and knowledge. It is quite symbolic within the framework of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.



In conclusion, Ms Cihan Sultanoğlu emphasized that Kazakhstan and the UN enjoy a long-term partnership and wished the organizers success in holding EXPO-2017.



Akhmetzhan Yessimov, CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017", who was at the opening ceremony of the pavilion, thanked Ms Cihan Sultanoğlu for the work done during the preparations for the exhibition and expressed hope that the UN will take active part in it.