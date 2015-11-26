Obama pardons pair of turkeys named &#39;Honest&#39; and &#39;Abe&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Barack Obama has pardoned turkeys for the seventh year in a row, this time a pair named "Honest" and "Abe".

The two turkeys will be spared from someone's Thanksgiving dinner and will instead go to a Virginia farm.

Mr Obama's daughters Sashia and Malia stood by his side as he delivered remarks before the pardoning and he thanked them for being there.

"Time flies, even if turkeys don't," Mr Obama joked.

