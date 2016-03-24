Obama says defeating IS «absolute priority

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Visiting U.S. President Barack Obama said here Wednesday that defeating the Islamic State (IS) is an "absolute priority."

The IS carried out "barbaric terrorism" in the Middle East and around the world, therefore defeating the terrorist group is an "absolute priority," Obama told a joint news conference with Argentine President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires.

In response to criticism from Republicans that he had stayed in Cuba and Argentina instead of returning home after the Brussels attacks, Obama said that he would use military force only when needed, adding that it is important not to rush into pointless action.

In response to accusations that Obama's visit is ill-timed as it falls on the 40th anniversary of the military coup in Argentina, which is widely believed to have been supported by the United States, Obama said at a state dinner on Wednesday evening: "We are both democratic countries, and we can learn from the tragedies of the past."

On the other hand, the two countries decided to enhance their trade relations, which are currently at their lowest point in 20 years.

"We spoke about the importance of increasing trade between our countries. Argentina has much to offer but there is very small trade today," said Macri.

Obama said that the two countries would identify the obstacles impeding the progress of commerce.

However, asked whether a free trade agreement (FTA) between the United States and Argentina was on the table, Macri flatly denied it, saying: "We must consolidate Mercosur (regional trade bloc) and think about broader agreements before an FTA."

Obama on Tuesday concluded his three-day visit to Cuba, and flew to Argentina for a state visit, the first by a U.S. president in nearly 20 years.

Left-wing supporters marched in Buenos Aires to protest Obama's visit. Protesters walked through the streets of the district of Palermo before ending up outside the U.S. Embassy.

Juan Carlos Giordano, a national deputy and leader of the Socialist Left Party, said: "Left-wing parties and human rights organizations are marching today. We reject the presence of Obama, the chief of North American imperialism."

Source: Xinhua