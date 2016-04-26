Obama should release Intelligence debunking classified pages of 9/11 report

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The US administration should make public the intelligence that debunks 28 classified pages from a report on September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, Senator Bill Nelson said in a letter to US President Barack Obama on Monday.

On April 19, three US congressmen, Walter Jones, Stephen Lynch and Thomas Massie, signed an address to the president, noting that they have read the classified documents and said they do not believe the documents could threaten US security if declassified.

"If you declassify these 28 pages, I strongly urge you to also declassify intelligence reports that debunk them in order to provide the American people with a complete picture of this issue," Nelson stated.

The 28 classified pages of the 2002 US joint congressional inquiry report into the September 11 terrorist attacks allegedly detail official support by the Saudi government for the terrorists.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com