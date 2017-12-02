Obelisk of gratitude to Kazakh people revealed in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A 30-meter Kazakh Khalkyna Myn algys (Thousand thanks to Kazakh people) obelisk was revealed in Aktobe on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, the regional administration's press service reports.

The monument symbolizes gratitude to the Kazakh people on behalf of all ethnic groups that were deported to Kazakhstan for whom the country became their homeland. The project was funded by local entrepreneurs in the framework of the Tugan zher program.



Speaking at the solemn opening ceremony, Aktobe region governor, Berdybek Saparbayev noted that since the first days of Independence, the Head of State has been implementing policies that ensure unity, ethnic harmony and stability in Kazakhstan. According to him, thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev and his balanced foreign and domestic policy today the country is recognized worldwide as an independent and strong state. He added that throughout the history of Kazakhstan, its people accepted millions of migrants, sharing shelter and food with them, in spite of famine and war, and today descendants of these millions call Kazakhstan their home and a second homeland.



The celebration continued with a concert at the new concert hall of the Aktobe Arts Center.

