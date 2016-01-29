Obligations of Nur Otan to people fulfilled ahead of time - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party a responsible and historic moment.

"We have to make necessary decisions on participation of our party in the Majilis elections. The 17-year leadership of our party became the foundation of the achievements of our economy and society. We are witnesses of it," the Head of State noted.

According to him, the total volume of the national economy grew 23 times. 28 new economy sectors have been created over the recent six years. 890 new productions began their work. Kazakhstan now produces 400 new types of products. The per capita GDP increased 20 times in 17 years.

"We have had a great work within the framework of the election campaign of the party. The outlined goals are reached. The obligations to people are fulfilled. The Parliament and the Government reacted right and wisely under the conditions of the global economic crisis," the President stressed.

N. Nazarbayev also informed that Kazakhstan joined the top 50 most developed countries of the world. The volume of the processing industry increased 1.3 times. The share of the Kazakhstani products in the construction sphere grew by 72%. Big projects have been implemented in the infrastructure sphere. The implementing of the Nurly Zhol Program began. 30 mln sq. meters of housing has been commissioned in the country.