Observation deck opens at Mangilik Yel arch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An observation deck equipped with panoramic binoculars was opened at the Mangilik Yel triumphal arch in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is located at the very top of the arch at 21.5 meters. The arch also has a modern art gallery with multimedia installations.

According to deputy head of the department of culture, archives, and documentation of the Astana akimat Narima Mukhambetalina, the entrance fee will be 500 tenge for adults and 200 tenge for children. The arch will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, 6 days a week except for Mondays. However, Ms. Mukhambetalina noted that during the EXPO working hours might be extended.

Mangilik Yel triumphal arch was opened on December 16, 2011, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. The Head of State noted that the arch symbolizes the triumph of the Kazakh people, which realized the centuries-old dream of independence and sovereignty of their country.

The idea of the arch belongs to President Nazarbayev. The project has been implemented by Astana chief architect Sagyndyk Dzhambulatov and architect Kanat Kurganov.