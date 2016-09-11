  • kz
    Observer: Belarus' election practices should be adopted by many European states

    15:17, 11 September 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian practices of holding election campaigns should be adopted by many European countries, head of the group of observers from the State Duma of Russia Oleg Lebedev told media on 11 September, BelTA has learned.

    "I would like to advice many European states to adopt Belarus' practices in organizing and holding elections. I think there are no more transparent elections in Europe than here, in Belarus," the observer said. 

    He also wished the Belarusian people to choose decent members of the new parliament. "These people should really deserve it as they are to represent Belarus, including on the international arena," Oleg Lebedev added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

