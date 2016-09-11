Observer from Kazakhstan: Parliamentary elections in Belarus are open

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The parliamentary elections in Belarus are open, said Aurika Dzhunisbekova, the observer for the CIS, head of the Akim office of the Nauryzbay District of Almaty (Kazakhstan), BelTA learned from the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee.

Aurika Dzhunisbekova noted that it is not the first time she participates in the election campaigns in foreign countries as an observer. As for Belarus, the mission keeps in good contact with the organizers of the elections. Today, the observer has already visited three polling stations in Zhodino. "Everywhere our mission meets openness. Whatever we ask to see, be it documents or booths, we are granted open access," Aurika Dzhunisbekova noted.

Aurika Dzhunisbekova was accompanied by another representative of the CIS observation mission, the Vice Chairman of the committee on legislation and public security of the Sverdlovsk regional legislature Dmitry Shadrin. "The elections are organized at a high level; at least we saw no violations. From our conversations with voters, it is clear that the Zhodino residents express their will freely. They determine themselves which candidate they will vote or have voted. It was encouraging to see that the elections are held in a festive atmosphere. Given this organization of the voting process, there should be no falsifications or violations of the electoral legislation," he stressed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.