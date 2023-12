ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rain is forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan on June 3.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions may have occasional rain on June 3.

A strong heat wave will remain in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

The fire risk is still high in Almaty, Kyzylorda regions.