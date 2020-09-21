Occasional rain, thunderstorm in store for Kazakhstan on Sept 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be affected by a northwestern cyclone causing rain, occasional thunderstorm. Only east is to see weather without precipitation. Strong wind is to hit across the country here and there. South is predicted to see dust storm, the central part of the country is to be hit by squall, and southeast is to be blanketed by fog, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28 mps is to blow here and there in Akmola region at night as well as in most parts of the region at daytime.

Kostanay region is to brace for strong wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps.

North Kazakhstan region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps at daytime.

Occasional thunderstorm, squall, possible hail, wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps are in store for Karaganda region.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there in Atyrau, Pavlodar regions as well as Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions at day time. Wind gusting up to 23 mps is expected in Pavlodar region.

Much of Kyzylorda region is to expect wind blowing 15-20 mps, with dust storm to hit here and there.

Wind at 15-20 mps accompanied with dust storm is forecast for Turkestan region.

West Kazakhstan region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps here and there as well as thunderstorm strike locally at night.

Fog is to coat Zhambyl region here and there. Thunderstorm and wind at 15-20 mps are to hit the region at day time.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Karaganda region as well as locally in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions.