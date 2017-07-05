Occasional rains expected in Astana on Capital City Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Excessive heat is forecast to persist in the upcoming days across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

However, occasional rains may douse northern Kazakhstan. Gusty wind is expected to hit that part of the country as well.



It will be partly cloudy in Astana city on July 6. Rain, thunderstorm and northwestern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps will hit the city. Mercury will go up to +13, +15°C at night and +31, +33°C at daytime. Partly cloudy weather will take hold of the Kazakh capital on July 7. Occasional rain and southeastern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps are expected in Astana on Friday. Mercury will go up to +19, +21°C at night and +33, +35°C at daytime. Partly cloudy conditions will persist in Astana on July 8. Chances of precipitation will be very low. Gusts of southeastern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go up to +19, +21°C at night and +33, +35°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Almaty on July 6. Wind with gusts up to 0-5 mps will hit the city. Mercury will go up to +21, +23°C at night and +36, +38°C at daytime. Partly cloudy weather without precipitation will stay in Almaty till the end of the week. Gusts of wind will not exceed 5 mps. Mercury will go up to +22, +24°C at night and +37, +39°C at daytime.