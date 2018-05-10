Occasional rains expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Meteorologists predict that southern, southeastern, northeastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will observe stiff wind, fog, thunderstorm, and dust storm. Chances of hail will be high in western Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty region.



North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Thunderstorm is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions may be hit with dust storm.