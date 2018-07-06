Occasional rains forecast for Kazakhstan on July 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan today, July 6. Hail and stiff wind are in store for northwestern Kazakhstan, while dust storm is predicted for the south.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions

Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay region.



North Kazakhstan region will observe patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Fervent heat will grip Karaganda, Akmola, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kostanay regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions.